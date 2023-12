BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A second official visitor is now on Clemson's campus for the weekend in highly-regarded offensive lineman Mason Wade, which isn't a surprise for Tigerillustrated.com subscribers who have followed our coverage this week.

In our first update of the day, we have more details on how this is going down at the eleventh hour prior to next week's early signing day, including an in-home visit Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke conducted with Wade on Thursday before flying back to Clemson for bowl practice.

FRIDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

*******************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!