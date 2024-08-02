BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

With every development in the ongoing lawsuits involving Clemson, Florida State and the ACC there is the natural impulse to chalk it up as a victory or a loss for whatever party you favor.

Thursday's release in Florida of more than 200 pages of documents -- heavily redacted, of course -- related to the ACC's contracts with ESPN provoked such a reaction in some circles, as it was interpreted as a victory for Florida State (and by extension, Clemson).

But as we've often said in recent months, it's not that simple.

We have more on this front in our third feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

