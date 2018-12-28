THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

DALLAS, Texas -- From August to now, Jeff Scott has spent a lot of time showing his receivers examples of past Clemson wideouts who made game-changing plays.

Scott has presided over quite the legacy as a position coach. Think back to some of the biggest moments under Dabo Swinney, and chances are you recall receivers making transcendent plays.

From Nuk Hopkins against LSU and Auburn in 2012, to Sammy Watkins against Ohio State, to Mike Williams against Alabama in 2016 -- among countless others -- it's not hard to get the attention of guys who are following in those footsteps.