With two weeks remaining, the clock is ticking for some prospects who have hoped to make it to a Clemson spring practice.

One we’ve been keeping an eye on is Dublin (Ohio) Coffman four-star running back Michael Drennen II.

Drennen (5-11, 190), ranked No. 142 nationally by Rivals.com, has repeatedly expressed the intent to take in a spring workout.