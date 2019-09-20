THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Third down has drawn most of the focus as Clemson tries to become more efficient offensively; the Tigers went 3-of-9 against Texas A&M and 5-of-14 against Syracuse.

While no doubt there have been quite a few missed plays on third down, it's important to remember that performance on first down often plays a big role in whether you move the chains on third.