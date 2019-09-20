News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 10:47:42 -0500') }} football Edit

FRIDAY UPDATE

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Third down has drawn most of the focus as Clemson tries to become more efficient offensively; the Tigers went 3-of-9 against Texas A&M and 5-of-14 against Syracuse.

While no doubt there have been quite a few missed plays on third down, it's important to remember that performance on first down often plays a big role in whether you move the chains on third.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}