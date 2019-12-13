50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

The final recruiting weekend of the 2019 calendar year is here, as in-person contact between coaches and prospects is prohibited after Sunday in advance of the early signing period that begins next Wednesday.

-- Tigerillustrated.com has more on some of the final contact we will be tracking this weekend.

-- We also have more to report on five-star defensive end and Clemson target Jordan Burch of Columbia.

-- A Friday update on 4-star wide receiver and Clemson target Xzavier Henderson.

-- News on several of Clemson's commits.

-- Another Clemson in-home visit with a 4-star prospect on Thursday.

FRIDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)