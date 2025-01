BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

There was a real pull to Clemson for Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen, and that of course speaks to the shared cultural and spiritual values of his future boss. More on that in our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

Also, what one source familiar with Allen told us about the 54-year old coordinator.

FROM HAPPY VALLEY TO DEATH VALLEY (For subscribers-only)