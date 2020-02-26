Full-scale competition, juicy subplots and storylines
CLEMSON | Two years ago, Dabo Swinney wondered why everyone was so obsessed about the competition between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.
He said it was no different than competition at any other position. He wondered why he was never peppered with questions about, say, the competition at right guard.
Swinney was wrong in a way, but also right in a way.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The wrong: Quarterback is the most important position in football. Most of the time, one player plays almost all the snaps. And Lawrence's spectacular freshman season justified the sensation surrounding the quarterback competition.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news