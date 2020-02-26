News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 09:55:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Full-scale competition, juicy subplots and storylines

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

CLEMSON | Two years ago, Dabo Swinney wondered why everyone was so obsessed about the competition between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.

He said it was no different than competition at any other position. He wondered why he was never peppered with questions about, say, the competition at right guard.

Swinney was wrong in a way, but also right in a way.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The wrong: Quarterback is the most important position in football. Most of the time, one player plays almost all the snaps. And Lawrence's spectacular freshman season justified the sensation surrounding the quarterback competition.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}