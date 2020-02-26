CLEMSON | Two years ago, Dabo Swinney wondered why everyone was so obsessed about the competition between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.

He said it was no different than competition at any other position. He wondered why he was never peppered with questions about, say, the competition at right guard.

Swinney was wrong in a way, but also right in a way.

The wrong: Quarterback is the most important position in football. Most of the time, one player plays almost all the snaps. And Lawrence's spectacular freshman season justified the sensation surrounding the quarterback competition.