THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. There are still important developments and decisions to come for this class, so Clemson hasn’t turned the page on this cycle already by any means.

But as we indicated going in, the last month stood to be significant for the Tigers laying their foundation for the next haul.

As many of you know, we cast Clemson as taking a contrasting approach to most of the field.

Offers are equivalent to business cards these days, and as such prospects and their camps don’t feel a college is interested until it has “offered.” Thus most of their competitors dispense them freely and without regard to credibility.

Look, no one can give only so-called committable offers, just as no parent would recommend his child apply to just one college. You want to create options to ensure one will come through.

But when you now have a bunch of teams exceeding 300 offers in a cycle, it amounts to teams depreciating their own word and offer value. There are plenty of folks who think Rivals.com should rank prospects based on offer sheets, or a recruit merits certain stature because a high-profile program has offered.