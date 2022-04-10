Game On
From the howling winds to a howling defensive line -- not to mention a depleted receiving corps -- it was hard to form lasting conclusions from what we saw out of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik on Saturday.
Given the acclaim surrounding Klubnik and the pronounced struggles of Uiagalelei last season, it wasn't crazy to think Klubnik could make a major move during spring practice.
That premise was based in part on the idea that Uiagalelei would not progress past what we saw last season.
Undoubtedly, you can see a difference in Uiagalelei in the weight loss allowing him to move more freely. He also showed some nice touch on a few throws yesterday.
Yet both he and Klubnik had instances of staring down their receivers. Uiagalelei paid for it in the third quarter with an interception, and this after he threw two balls into the hands of defenders twice in the first half that they couldn't bring in.
LaVonta Bentley read Klubnik's eyes in the first half and probably should've had a pick-6.
So one thing we learned this spring, based on a fairly important sample size (spring game, plus the final stadium scrimmage last week) is that the quarterbacks put the ball in some danger.
