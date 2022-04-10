ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

From the howling winds to a howling defensive line -- not to mention a depleted receiving corps -- it was hard to form lasting conclusions from what we saw out of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik on Saturday.

Given the acclaim surrounding Klubnik and the pronounced struggles of Uiagalelei last season, it wasn't crazy to think Klubnik could make a major move during spring practice.

That premise was based in part on the idea that Uiagalelei would not progress past what we saw last season.

Undoubtedly, you can see a difference in Uiagalelei in the weight loss allowing him to move more freely. He also showed some nice touch on a few throws yesterday.