TigerIllustrated - Gap widening between Clemson and Florida State

When he was in charge at Clemson, Tommy Bowden was constantly asked about closing the gap between the Tigers and Florida State.

When the nail-biting nature of the inaugural Bowden Bowl was followed by a Medieval 54-7 beating in 2000, Bobby Bowden told his son: "Now go recruit, son."

Here's the wild thing: As wide as the gap was between the two programs back then, it's even wider now.