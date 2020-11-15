TigerIllustrated - Gap widening between Clemson and Florida State

Gap widening between Clemson and Florida State
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
When he was in charge at Clemson, Tommy Bowden was constantly asked about closing the gap between the Tigers and Florida State.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
When the nail-biting nature of the inaugural Bowden Bowl was followed by a Medieval 54-7 beating in 2000, Bobby Bowden told his son: "Now go recruit, son."
Here's the wild thing: As wide as the gap was between the two programs back then, it's even wider now.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news