Georgia 4-star checks out Clemson

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

Clemson drew a visit last weekend from one of its quarterback candidates for the next class.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star junior Dylan Lonergan took in the Tigers' victory over UConn with his parents.

"It was good," Lonergan told Tigerillustrated.com. "I really enjoyed being back there. I hadn't been there to a game in two years, and it was good to see the coaches again.