Clemson's basketball staff has scored its big forward target for the next recruiting class. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s Ian Schieffelin announced his pledge to the Tigers on Monday evening. The three-star forward had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Schieffelin (6-8, 225) also held offers from Virginia Tech, Charleston, Charlotte and Appalachian State among others. Clemson tracked Schieffelin through last season, then jumped in to account for his first high-major offer in early July following Schieffelin’s strong performance in an AAU tournament. The Tigers then pushed to close the deal before his recruitment had a chance to expand with greater exposure.

He projects to play the 4-forward position in Brad Brownell’s system. Schieffelin profiles as a strong rebounder with catch-and-shoot ability as well as passing acumen on the perimeter. He gives Clemson two commitments for the 2021 class, joining Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman four-star guard Josh Beadle, who committed to the Tigers in June. Beadle is a Rivals150 member, coming in at 140th nationally.

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson's newest 2021 verbal commit. (TI File - Schieffelin)