Williams, who claims nearly a dozen offers, joins Hartsville four-star defensive line commit DeMonte Capehart and Fort Valley (Ga.) four-star linebacker Sergio Allen in Clemson's 2020 recruiting class.

The Clemson Tigers have landed their third junior commitment in Canton (Ga.) offensive lineman John Williams , who announced his pledge to the Tigers Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle out of Creekview High chose the Tigers over offers from North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Maryland among numerous others.

Rivals.com bills Williams as the nation's No. 32 offensive tackle prospect and 34th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

The highly regarded lineman caught our eye in June as a standout performer at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Williams took numerous campus visits during the Spring, notably Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Memphis and N.C. State. Memphis represented his first offer.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Williams' decision in our Monday Insider.