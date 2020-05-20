Caution to Georgia fans: Stop reading now. Continuing will bring nausea and perhaps even vomiting.

Imagine how much the shape of college football would be different right now if at Georgia, over the past 19 years, the Bulldogs' quarterback succession looked something like this:

Matt Stafford

Cam Newton

Nick Marshall

Deshaun Watson

Trevor Lawrence

Justin Fields

The first name on that list is from Texas. The rest are from Georgia.