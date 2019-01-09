Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson needs to go ahead and prepare itself for having two Heisman contenders next season.

Ross Taylor, who's in his first year as Dabo Swinney's communications director, has a great head start on promoting Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne for the honor.

There's simply no other conclusion to make after Monday night in Santa Clara.

These are going to be two of the most prominent figures of the 2019 college football season, and the hype starts, well, now.