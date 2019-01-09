Tigerillustrated.com

Get the Heisman campaign cranked up
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson needs to go ahead and prepare itself for having two Heisman contenders next season.
Ross Taylor, who's in his first year as Dabo Swinney's communications director, has a great head start on promoting Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne for the honor.
There's simply no other conclusion to make after Monday night in Santa Clara.
These are going to be two of the most prominent figures of the 2019 college football season, and the hype starts, well, now.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news