It's fascinating how differently key moments and developments are viewed, depending on which locker room you inhabit.

Clemson's players and coaches left the stadium Saturday marveling over an offensive line that delivered on its potential, and a running back that devoured his opportunity as the featured guy.

Notre Dame's entourage rode the buses to the airport wondering how their defense was gashed so thoroughly by a backup running back and inexperienced offensive linemen. And wondering how the winning team possessed a quarterback that looked so shaky and jittery late.

Going forward?

Will the Old Testament Dabo that brought new results last week create a consistent edge to this team as it tries to make this season known for something other than falling dramatically short of its own expectations?

