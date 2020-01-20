CLEMSON | The foundation for greatness is often built during those moments when it seems that simple competence is an elusive goal.

In November of 2018, Ed Orgeron was convinced that something had to change after watching his team get torn apart by Alabama in a 29-0 home shellacking. A year later, LSU was an unstoppable offensive force thanks in large part to Orgeron's decision to go modern with an NFL-style offense styled by a former NFL assistant.

In January of 2017, Ohio State was confronting the lowest of lows after a 31-0 dismantling at the hands of Clemson in a CFP semifinal. Less than a month later, the Buckeyes put the finishing touches on a recruiting class that was the nucleus of their stellar 2019 season under first-year coach Ryan Day.