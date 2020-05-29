CLEMSON | Imagine, if you will, a playoff consisting of Southern Cal, Oregon, Texas and Nebraska.

Yes, that's a crazy and laughable scenario. But that's not really the point of the hypothetical, so keep reading.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Imagine if each of those teams had starting quarterbacks from the Southeast.

The spree of head-coaching firings might commence before the confetti hit the turf after the national championship game.

This scenario came to mind yesterday when news broke that Southern Cal quarterback JT Daniels is transferring to Georgia, marking yet another quarterback from California to leave for a place where it just means more.