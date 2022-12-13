Green (5-10, 190) picked the Tigers over Virginia Tech, which conveyed its offer right after Clemson.

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday, just five days after receiving his offer.

He had been committed to James Madison since August but reopened his recruitment Friday upon netting the two ACC offers.

Clemson began demonstrating interest in Green early in his junior season as the Tigers amplified their pursuit of his teammate and close friend, receiver Antonio Williams.

Green attended multiple games during the 2021 season, a junior day in the spring as well as Clemson's April spring game.

The Tigers, though, first dug in several national names but still found themselves without a running back late in this cycle.

Swinney called Green on Thursday and informed him that with Kobe Pace entering the transfer portal, Green was next in Clemson's queue.

Green had a breakout season as a junior, rushing for 1,581 yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

Without the same caliber of passing game in complement, Green became an even greater presence as a senior, tallying 2,272 rushing yards and 33 scores while averaging 9.8 yards per carry in helping Dutch Fork to yet another state championship.