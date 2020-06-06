News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 07:13:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Grisham's successful transition

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

When Jeff Scott was hired as USF’s coach in December, we wrote a column in which this observer stated that from a recruiting and talent acquisition standpoint, he always stood to be the person beyond Dabo Swinney the program didn’t want to lose. Scott brought that much to the table in how Clemson recruited.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That didn’t mean his replacement couldn’t turn out to be a really good recruiter, too.

Troy Stellato is one of 12 four-star commits in Clemson's 14-member recruiting class.
Troy Stellato is one of 12 four-star commits in Clemson's 14-member recruiting class. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}