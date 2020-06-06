When Jeff Scott was hired as USF’s coach in December, we wrote a column in which this observer stated that from a recruiting and talent acquisition standpoint, he always stood to be the person beyond Dabo Swinney the program didn’t want to lose. Scott brought that much to the table in how Clemson recruited.

That didn’t mean his replacement couldn’t turn out to be a really good recruiter, too.