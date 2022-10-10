CLEMSON -- Back in August, at the highest levels on Clemson's football staff the confidence was sky-high that this offense was equipped to bully people in the running game.

At present, you could revisit this storyline in two different ways:

1) They're only six games in, and there's still plenty of time for this offense to develop a punishing running game;

2) They're six games in, and half the season is enough of a sample size for us to conclude that the coaches might've been a bit too overzealous in their assessment.

Maybe it's not one or the other. Maybe it's some of both.

Whatever the case, we do feel strongly in saying this:

If Clemson indeed has the ingredients for an overwhelming running game, Saturday night at Florida State would be a great time for all of them to come together.

The Seminoles have lost the past two games after a 4-0 start, and an inability to stop the run was a factor in both of the defeats to Wake Forest and N.C. State.