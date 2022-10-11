CLEMSON -- One sequence late against Louisiana Tech reinforced the fact that Clemson has a totally different personality in charge of its defense this year.

The Bulldogs had third-and-1 inside Clemson's 10-yard line, the place where for years the Tigers have pridefully produced their ferocious best to keep opponents out of the end zone -- winning time, garbage time, didn't matter.

On this night the visiting team ran up the middle for a first down. And then ran again to the 3. And then ran again, right up the gut, for a 3-yard touchdown on second down.

This totally foreign sequence was followed by a totally foreign sight on the sideline: Clemson's defensive coordinator clapping his hands once, as if to say "we'll get 'em next time," patting one of his players on the butt and then walking the other way.

It was jarring only because of the presence we were used to for the previous decade, and the sure penance we were used to seeing when the offending players reached the sidelines after committing such unpardonable sins.