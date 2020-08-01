Put me in the camp of refusing to believe this rivalry game won't happen until it actually doesn't happen.

It's probably a take driven more by sentiment than reason. But it's also totally reasonable to say we have no idea what things will look like three months from now, so under that premise the resumption of the rivalry in 2020 could be placed (albeit tenuously) in the "anything can happen" category.