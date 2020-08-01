Gut punch
Put me in the camp of refusing to believe this rivalry game won't happen until it actually doesn't happen.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
It's probably a take driven more by sentiment than reason. But it's also totally reasonable to say we have no idea what things will look like three months from now, so under that premise the resumption of the rivalry in 2020 could be placed (albeit tenuously) in the "anything can happen" category.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news