Dorman four-star forward P.J. Hall announced a commitment to Clemson during a ceremony at the high school’s basketball arena Wednesday afternoon.

Hall (6-9, 220), ranked No. 62 nationally overall regardless of by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over pursuit from Virginia Tech, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia Tech among others. South Carolina also offered.

He stands as Brownell’s most acclaimed Palmetto State acquisition, not to mention a substantial recruiting triumph regardless of residency.

Others had stronger preexisting connections; Hall’s sister is a volleyball standout at Florida, while his father played college basketball for new Virginia Tech coach Mike Young.

But Clemson’s consistent and persistent approach paid dividends.

Hall becomes the first member of the Tigers’ recruiting class. The early signing period begins Nov. 13.