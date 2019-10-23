HALL COMMITS TO CLEMSON
ROEBUCK, S.C. -- Brad Brownell has scored his signature in-state recruiting victory.
Dorman four-star forward P.J. Hall announced a commitment to Clemson during a ceremony at the high school’s basketball arena Wednesday afternoon.
Hall (6-9, 220), ranked No. 62 nationally overall regardless of by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over pursuit from Virginia Tech, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia Tech among others. South Carolina also offered.
He stands as Brownell’s most acclaimed Palmetto State acquisition, not to mention a substantial recruiting triumph regardless of residency.
Others had stronger preexisting connections; Hall’s sister is a volleyball standout at Florida, while his father played college basketball for new Virginia Tech coach Mike Young.
But Clemson’s consistent and persistent approach paid dividends.
Hall becomes the first member of the Tigers’ recruiting class. The early signing period begins Nov. 13.
Clemson squeezed in a junior official visit from Hall in early June at the 11th hour he could make one.
He then kicked off his senior official visit slate last month with Clemson, returning to campus a week after an unofficial visit for the Tigers’ football season opener.
Florida got his second official visit two weeks later, and Virginia Tech got its chance a week-and-a-half ago.
We can now tell you that Hall spent the previous weekend before the Virginia Tech visit at Clemson for its intrasquad scrimmage as well.
Hall goes down as the highest-ranked Brownell signee out of high school by Rivals.com.
He also accounts for Clemson’s third-highest ranked high school acquisition of the Rivals.com era, following Milton Jennings (No. 25, 2009) and Noel Johnson (No. 53, 2009) during the Oliver Purnell tenure.
