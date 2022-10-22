OUR STOREWIDE FLASH SALE: Over 3,000 officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel/gear items ON SALE (some 65% OFF) at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON -- A few days ago Dabo Swinney said it should be hard for Clemson to earn the longest home winning streak in ACC history.

He was probably rethinking that stance at times Saturday. Because this was so hard at times that it was nauseating.

Swinney knew Syracuse presented a difficult challenge, but he probably had no idea he'd have to rely on Cade Klubnik to get the Tigers past Syracuse, 27-21, in a comeback from an 11-point halftime deficit.

This win makes it 38 straight at Death Valley, moving Clemson past Florida State's streak set from 1992 to 2001.

It moves the Tigers to 8-0 and keeps them in the thick of the national championship conversation.

It also invites a host of questions and speculation about the quarterback position over the next two weeks as Clemson moves into the open week.

Swinney immediately threw some cold water on the idea that DJ Uiagalelei has lost his job, telling ESPN afterward:

"DJ is our quarterback. There ain't no question about that. That's our guy. That's our leader. You can write that right now. DJ is our guy. Now he's got to play better and he will. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in there and leading these guys?"