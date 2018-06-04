THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- The ESPN broadcast crew burned through its last page of filler material and then brought up a humiliation from another sport and another era.

It took Dabo Swinney's Tigers years to flush 70-33 from the consciousness of the college football populace, and on this dreadful night the TV announcers dredged it back up in a baseball context.

As in: Swinney's program never looked back from that shattering moment in the Orange Bowl, soaring higher and higher and becoming a permanent fixture atop the college football mountain.

So maybe, the logic went, Clemson's baseball program can turn a complete meltdown into a similar ascent.