Hard questions

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

CLEMSON -- The ESPN broadcast crew burned through its last page of filler material and then brought up a humiliation from another sport and another era.

It took Dabo Swinney's Tigers years to flush 70-33 from the consciousness of the college football populace, and on this dreadful night the TV announcers dredged it back up in a baseball context.

As in: Swinney's program never looked back from that shattering moment in the Orange Bowl, soaring higher and higher and becoming a permanent fixture atop the college football mountain.

So maybe, the logic went, Clemson's baseball program can turn a complete meltdown into a similar ascent.

Monte Lee has improved Clemson's baseball program following four consecutive unranked seasons from 2012-2015, but ultimately the expectation is for the Tigers to return to Omaha.
Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com

No one has any idea whether this 2018 NCAA Regional embarrassment will be a pivotal moment for Monte Lee's program.

