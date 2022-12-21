Haynes (6-0, 185) picked Clemson over late offers from Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina. Washington State and Western Kentucky had also offered.

Roanoke (Ala.) Handley running back Jamarius "Jay" Haynes has signed with the Tigers.

The other piece to Clemson's running back puzzle for this recruiting class is now in place.

He went from obscurity to holding the Tigers' bull's-eye two months ago when Clemson offered during his visit for the Syracuse victory.

As we documented, area recruiter Lemanski Hall learned of Haynes from a former high school teammate in the area, and the Tigers moved fast after doing some homework and digging in on his hidden film.

Haynes played safety as a junior while serving as the team's backup running back behind eventual Troy signee Tae Meadows. Nonetheless, he averaged a whopping 10.3 yards per carry (781 yards and 10 touchdowns on 76 carries).

He was then tabbed the top running back at Auburn's camp in early June, and he made a pair of summer visits to UGA.

Haynes exploded out of the gate as a senior, notching 476 rushing yards in a single game in September.

In essentially eight regular season games, he rushed for 1,273 yards and 18 scores on 110 carries (11.6 yards per).

Haynes then helped push Handley to the 4A quarterfinals, rushing for 619 yards and nine touchdowns in three playoff games.

Clemson brought Haynes in on an official visit for the South Carolina weekend one month ago.