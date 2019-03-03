Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

What goes around, comes around.

Rewind to five years ago this month. Many of you remember – or even still harbor a grudge over, haha – when Mitch Hyatt lost two reps to four-star defensive end Chauncey Gardner at The Opening regional in Atlanta. That was his only action of the day, in part because Hyatt had been suffering from illness coming in and wasn’t feeling up to par.

Rivals.com subsequently took away Hyatt’s fifth star. It’s not like the network dropped him far – being ranked No. 43 nationally should still be construed as a compliment – but the move was understandably and reasonably viewed as a slight nonetheless.