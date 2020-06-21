Was it just a year ago that we were writing about the possibility of Clemson sending two representatives to New York for the Heisman ceremony?

OK, maybe we were a bit too drunk off the 44-16 Kool-Aid and didn't fully think through 1) the notion that Trevor Lawrence might actually be -- GASP! -- human as a sophomore; 2) the notion that Tony Elliott and Dabo Swinney like to rotate the running backs.

I doubt Swinney spends much time thinking about the Heisman Trophy. As great as the award is, it's an individual distinction and Swinney is bigger on getting the backups experience than keeping his studs in games to pad stats.