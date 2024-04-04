BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The center position doesn't typically draw a lot of attention from fans, particularly during the spring when there are shiny new objects to look at and the season doesn't start for another five months.

Clemson fans know better, though. Or at least they should.

Because uncertainty at center, combined with the sight of Georgia as the opening opponent, should ring a bell.

We believe there is some real urgency attached to the battle to replace two-year starter Will Putnam at the position.

Here's the latest.

