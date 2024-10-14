Advertisement

in other news

Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win

Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win

You'll need to block off a lot of time to read through our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
Our final word on Clemson - Wake

Our final word on Clemson - Wake

Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute, details to share on Clemson vs. Wake Forest, including...

 • Larry Williams
THE FORECAST

THE FORECAST

The picks are in! You'll need to block off a lot of time to get through our always lengthy, detailed, outlook for ...

 • Paul Strelow & Cris Ard
Friday Insider

Friday Insider

Our Friday update on longtime Clemson 4-star target Jordan Young of Monroe, N.C. Also, we have some details on...

 • Paul Strelow
Thursday Clemson Football Nuggets

Thursday Clemson Football Nuggets

For more than a decade Tiger Illustrated has used Thursday afternoons during the season to deliver additional team...

 • Larry Williams

in other news

Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win

Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win

You'll need to block off a lot of time to read through our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
Our final word on Clemson - Wake

Our final word on Clemson - Wake

Tigerillustrated.com has some important, last-minute, details to share on Clemson vs. Wake Forest, including...

 • Larry Williams
THE FORECAST

THE FORECAST

The picks are in! You'll need to block off a lot of time to get through our always lengthy, detailed, outlook for ...

 • Paul Strelow & Cris Ard
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 14, 2024
Here's the deal on Clemson's new-look receiving corps
Default Avatar
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Last year against Florida State and Wake Forest, receiver Hamp Greene got snaps in two highly competitive, down-to-the-wire games.

Nothing against Hamp Greene, but that's not good.

Two years ago, receiver Drew Swinney played a total of 43 snaps over the final five games of the season.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Nothing against Drew Swinney, but that's not good.

Three years ago, Will Swinney started the final three games against Wake Forest, South Carolina and Iowa State.

Nothing against Will Swinney, but that's not good.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement