Here's the deal on Clemson's new-look receiving corps

CLEMSON -- Last year against Florida State and Wake Forest, receiver Hamp Greene got snaps in two highly competitive, down-to-the-wire games.

Nothing against Hamp Greene, but that's not good.

Two years ago, receiver Drew Swinney played a total of 43 snaps over the final five games of the season.

Nothing against Drew Swinney, but that's not good.

Three years ago, Will Swinney started the final three games against Wake Forest, South Carolina and Iowa State.

Nothing against Will Swinney, but that's not good.