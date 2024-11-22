Here's what we're thinking on a Friday before Rivalry Week

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Things just seem maybe a bit too gloomy here as Clemson prepares to make it ... checks notes ... 14 consecutive nine-win seasons Saturday against The Citadel. Entering this season, the Tigers (13) and Alabama (16) had the longest active streak of nine-win seasons in the country.

And yes, we'll full well admit we have issued our share of skepticism this week, mostly related to an offense that has been stuck in the muck for long stretches of the past three games.

Heck, even the most optimistic man on the planet -- the head coach who turned 55 this week -- called the second-half offensive showing "horrible" before Cade Klubnik came to the rescue with the long touchdown run.

If South Carolina were mediocre or worse as the Gamecocks have been for most of their history, the current vibes would probably be sunnier and more focused on Clemson backing into the ACC championship game.

But, well, that's not the case. Shane Beamer's team is formidable and plenty capable of dealing Clemson another Death Valley defeat after ending the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak two years ago.

That's the biggest source of angst right now, for sure.

And it's there in the back of everyone's mind.

