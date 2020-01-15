50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift!

Clemson junior wide receiver and former 5-star recruit Tee Higgins is off to the National Football League, as expected.

The Oak Ridge (Tenn.) native announced his intentions to declare for the draft Wednesday afternoon.

Higgins, the nation's No. 2 wide receiver recruit according to Rivals.com in 2017, closed his Clemson career with 135 receptions, 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns.