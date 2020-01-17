News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 21:27:45 -0600') }} football Edit

High standards

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

CLEMSON | The notion of getting Travis Etienne more involved as a receiver gave Clemson fans the warm and fuzzies entering 2019.

There's only so much a defense can cover. So if the Tigers' star running back became a formidable threat in the passing game, something he wasn't in 2018, Clemson was going to be even harder to defend as a defending champion.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}