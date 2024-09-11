PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Highly ranked offensive lineman details Clemson return trip

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just spoke with one of the nation's top 100 recruits - four-star offensive lineman Tyler Merrill of Mechanicsburg (Pa.), who was back in Clemson last weekend.

Merrill, whose uncle is a huge Clemson fan after growing up in South Carolina, went in great detail about his latest campus visit, offensive line coach Matt Luke and of course head coach Dabo Swinney and more.

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on the nation's No. 2 offensive guard.

HIGHLY RANKED OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DETAILS CLEMSON RETURN TRIP (For subscribers-only)

************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!

