HOFFLER COMMITS TO CLEMSON
Clemson's commitment spree has reached double digits.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler announced his pledge Tuesday night to the Tigers. Hoffler had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Hoffler (6-5, 250) picked Clemson over Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina and UNC. Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, Auburn and Texas were among his other offers. All told, Hoffler claimed 51 offers.
He becomes the Tigers' 10th commitment during their momentous June surge, including the sixth from Clemson's big official visit gathering at the beginning of the month.
ALSO SEE: Summer Update: Tre' Williams | Summer Update: Will Putnam | Summer Update: K.J. Henry | SUMMER UPDATE: Jeremiah Trotter | Summer Update: Cade Klubnik | Summer Update: B.T. Potter
Hoffler was trending heavily toward Ohio State earlier this year, having attended a Buckeyes game last fall and returning for their major junior day in January.
The pendulum then swung as Hoffler picked up a Clemson offer upon attending its March 5 junior day.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Hoffler told Tigerillustrated.com afterward that the Tigers had essentially pulled right behind Ohio State. Clemson only continued its ascent from there.
Non-football-related & off topics forum
He brought his mother back to check out the program in April, then quietly returned with her last month to spend more time with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.
Hoffler had arranged an official visit to UNC this weekend while talking of scheduling one with Ohio State. But neither materialized as Clemson sealed the deal with its official visit weekend experience.
Hoffler becomes the 13th member to the Tigers' recruiting class, joining Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!