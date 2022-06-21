HOFFLER COMMITS TO CLEMSON

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler announced his pledge Tuesday night to the Tigers. Hoffler had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Hoffler (6-5, 250) picked Clemson over Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina and UNC. Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, Auburn and Texas were among his other offers. All told, Hoffler claimed 51 offers.

He becomes the Tigers' 10th commitment during their momentous June surge, including the sixth from Clemson's big official visit gathering at the beginning of the month.

Hoffler was trending heavily toward Ohio State earlier this year, having attended a Buckeyes game last fall and returning for their major junior day in January.

The pendulum then swung as Hoffler picked up a Clemson offer upon attending its March 5 junior day.

Hoffler told Tigerillustrated.com afterward that the Tigers had essentially pulled right behind Ohio State. Clemson only continued its ascent from there.

He brought his mother back to check out the program in April, then quietly returned with her last month to spend more time with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.