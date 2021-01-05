TigerIllustrated - Honor leads Clemson to 74-70 overtime win over N.C. State

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Nick Honor was one of two Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Simms, just 3-of-11 shooting for eight points in the game, added another bucket before Honor sliced through the lane for a layup that gave the Tigers a 72-68 lead. Devon Daniels drew the Wolfpack within two points with a pair of free throws. But Clemson put things away on freshman PJ Hall's inside shot that bounced off the rim before falling through with 10.8 seconds left. Simms hit the winner last Saturday with 19 seconds to go in Clemson's 66-65 win at Miami last Saturday that returned the Tigers to the national rankings. Honor, a high-scoring Fordham transfer, had a season's best in points. Funderburk finished with 20 points while Daniels had 18 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina State, which was looking to upset its second ranked team in three games after toppling then-17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76 on Dec. 22. North Carolina State had little difficulty penetrating Clemson's normally strong defense - the Tigers lead the ACC with only 56.2 points allowed per game this season - and shot 56% in the opening half including six 3-pointers. The Wolfpack, which hasn't scored fewer than 69 points in any of its games this season, used its accurate shooting to break away whenever Clemson tightened things up.