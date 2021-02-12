TigerIllustrated - Honor's game-winning 3-pointer pushes Clemson past Ga. Tech 74-72

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Continuing to establish himself as a clutch performer with a knack for coming up with big-time shots in crunch time, Nick Honor banked in a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday. The pull-up three from several feet behind the arc capped off a 5-0 Clemson run to close out the game, as the Tigers won a thriller over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 74-72. Box score I VIDEO: Clemson - Ga. Tech Highlights In a contest that featured plenty of second-half scoring, Clemson (13-5, 7-5) shot 46.2 percent from the floor, while Georgia Tech (9-8, 5-6) finished with a field goal percentage of 52.0. The Tigers netted nine 3-pointers on the night and made 17-of-19 free throws. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson out-rebounded Georgia Tech 31-24 and held the Yellow Jackets’ bench to just two points. As for the Tigers’ bench, it contributed 25 points. Additionally, Clemson scored 28 points in the paint and dished out 13 assists.

Nick Honor was one of two Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Friday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Matching his career high, Aamir Simms scored 25 points to lead all players in the scoring column. He was 9-for-16 from the field and sank a trio of 3-pointers. Honor made both of his 3-point attempts, including the aforementioned game-winner, and totaled 12 points. Jonathan Baehre and Al-Amir Dawes each scored eight points, and Clyde Trapp chipped in six points to go along with his eight rebounds. For Georgia Tech, Michael Devoe recorded 23 points, six assists and five steals. Simms braced the Tigers out of the gate, scoring five of their first seven points. He and Olivier-Maxence Prosper knocked down a trey apiece in the early going. An impressive 3-point play, which came via a contested layup by Simms pulled Clemson within two points of Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets led by nine on two separate occasions in the first half, but the Tigers closed out the half with a 5-0 run to trim their deficit to four. At the half, Georgia Tech led 30-26.