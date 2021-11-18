Honor's perfect night leads Clemson to 75-48 win over Temple

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Box score CHARLESTON -- Clemson avenged a 2017 Charleston Classic championship game to Temple on Thursday night at TD Arena. Clemson dominated from start to finish and routed Temple 75-48 to advance to the semifinals against No. 22 St. Bonaventure on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers (4-0) were led by Nick Honor who finished perfect from the field (7-7 FG; 4-4 3FG) and a game-high 19 points. Honor also tallied three assists and a blocked shot.

Nick Honor was flawless from the field Thursday night in Charleston, powering Clemson to a 4-0 start to the season. (Getty)

Two other Tigers finished in double figures with PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each tallying 13 and 11 points, respectively. David Collins nearly nailed down his first down double double as a Tiger and finished with seven points and a game-high nine rebounds. Clemson finished the opening stanza red-hot from the field and ended the first period on a 15-2 run. The Tigers had been trailing the Owls (1-2) 24-23, but would head into the break ahead 38-26. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! To open the second half, Clemson would go on a 15-4 run over the first 5:11 of the period to total a 30-6 run dating back to the 7:56 mark of the first half (13:07 off the game clock). Clemson committed to just five turnovers in the game to Temple’s 17. The Tigers also finished with 16 assists on 30 made baskets (53.3 percent).