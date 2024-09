Ahead of No. 25 Clemson's (0-1) 8 p.m. matchup with Appalachian State (1-0) in Death Valley on Saturday, Tigerillustrated.com offers a look at where every Mountaineer starter was ranked by Rivals.com out of high school.

The Mountaineers' starting lineup is dotted with 10 transfers.

Clemson, a 17.5-point favorite, is 5-0 all-time against App. State.