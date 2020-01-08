THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson and LSU distinguished themselves as two of the top three teams in the country during the regular season, with Monday’s national championship clash set to settle the score of the head-to-head comparison.

The programs were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings for much of the cycle as well, suggestive there’s good reason to think the two teams at the top are likely to stay among the top.

How do these two particular teams match up, as far as the recruiting metrics go?

Tigerillustrated.com takes a deep dive into some of the more notable figures …