South Carolina recruits the Palmetto State so hard that two of its most ballyhooed acquisitions over the last two years have actually come from players already on Clemson’s campus (Tavien Feaster and Josh Belk).

Yes, we’ve got jokes.

Palmetto State recruiting comes under the spotlight every year when the Tigers and Gamecocks convene for their rivalry clash, and that should be no different this week considering several of the most important players for both sides matriculated from in-state battles.