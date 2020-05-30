Longtime observers of Clemson football can recall the time period when two years were seared into the brains of everyone.

1991: Last ACC championship;

1990: Last 10-win season

One of the amazing facets of this current run under Dabo Swinney is how many profound feats get lost in the overall tidal wave of profound feats.