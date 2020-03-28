For Clemson fans, home games have been a surreal experience the past couple years.

Let us point out, in light of recent earth-shaking events, that the definition of surreal is not what it once was.

Without question, previously mundane exercises in all walks of life are going to be treasured a lot more when things return to normal.

The almost total lack of suspense on game days at Death Valley won't feel as weird. Fans won't be as bored. They'll savor some of the secondary developments a lot more now, and without question the most compelling secondary storyline for 2020 is the backup quarterback competition.