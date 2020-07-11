Here's imagining every fan base has looked at the pandemic effect and wondered, what if?

Think of how much better it might have been if my team had gotten to entertain prospects on campus and deal with our personable staff. We lost momentum with this guy and that guy after the visit moratorium was imposed.

There’s no doubt that the circumstances of the last four months have altered the course for specific individuals and probably changed some outcomes.