The recruiting show must go on, and it will.

The NCAA Division I Council's decision this past week to extend the dead period an additional six weeks -- through the end of May -- served as another body blow to high school juniors and their families looking to advance their college decision. They keep waiting on clearance to visit prospective coaches face-to-face while seeing football facilities, but the can has been booted forward yet again.

We haven't communicated with or heard any college coaches who liked the move, either, which begs for why the latest delay was enacted in the first place -- but that's a horse we've already beaten pretty badly.