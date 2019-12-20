50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Predicting the overall size for Clemson’s next recruiting class is a fruitless exercise because we have yet to learn how the anticipated attrition and early NFL departures will impact future decisions.

But as the Tigers advance toward building their next recruiting class, soon Dabo Swinney will give assistant coaches an allocation at their position they can definitively fill. And that will directly impact the recruiting board at each position in the first half of the 2020 calendar year.

In second installment of this two-part feature, TigerIllustrated.com evaluates numbers Clemson's staff projects to take at each position.

HOW CLEMSON PLANS TO BUILD ITS NEXT RECRUITING CLASS -- PART 2 (For subscribers-only)