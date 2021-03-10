It's hard to believe that we've reached the 10-year anniversary of help arriving.

Clemson had gone 6-7 in Dabo Swinney's first full season, prompting an undercurrent of questions as to whether the former interim and assistant coach would have much rope.

In his fashion of positivity and self-belief, Swinney famously stated that help for the Tigers' offensive woes was on the way -- a reference to five-star receiver Sammy Watkins and other personnel upgrades slated to arrive on campus.

Here we are a decade later, and it's only news when Clemson isn't in the final group for a blue-chipper it covets.

Having posted the nation's No. 3 average star rating per prospect the last two cycles, Tigerillustrated.com is taking a deep dive into how the pieces of the puzzle come together on a position-by-position basis.

In the first installment of this in-depth series, we lay out the details for how Clemson's recruiting uniquely takes shape with defensive tackles.