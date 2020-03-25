Before Dabo Swinney’s arrival, Clemson was regularly posting recruiting classes ranked between Nos. 10-15 under Tommy Bowden.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The highest steps are the hardest to climb. But the Tigers have progressed to the elite point that finishing among the top-five is the expectation – at least when scholarship numbers allow.

ALSO SEE: HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE - Part 2

With Clemson already boasting the specs for another national contender on the heels of a program-best No. 2 class, Tigerillustrated.com is taking a deep dive into how the pieces of the puzzle come together on a position-by-position basis.

In the second installment of this in-depth feature, we lay out the details for how Clemson recruiting uniquely takes shape at running back.